Tragic Collision: Amish Community Devastated in Rural Michigan Crash

In a tragic incident in rural Michigan, a pickup truck collided with a van transporting members of the Amish community, resulting in at least six fatalities. The crash occurred in Gilford Township of Tuscola County, approximately 160 kilometers north of Detroit.

The horrific accident involved two vehicles, carrying a total of thirteen people. The sheriff's office confirmed that all affected individuals were occupants of either the van or the pickup. The van, carrying ten passengers, included members of a local Amish community.

Undersheriff Robert Baxter noted that a paid driver was operating the van. Despite the fatalities, seven people were hospitalized, though their conditions remain unknown. The Amish, well-known for their simple lifestyle, typically avoid modern technology and rely on horse-drawn carriages.

(With inputs from agencies.)