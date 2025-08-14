Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Amish Community Devastated in Rural Michigan Crash

A pickup truck ran through a stop sign in Michigan, colliding with a van carrying Amish community members and causing six fatalities. The tragic crash took place in Tuscola County. The van, carrying 10 individuals with a paid driver, left six dead and several hospitalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Michigan | Updated: 14-08-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 03:21 IST
Tragic Collision: Amish Community Devastated in Rural Michigan Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a tragic incident in rural Michigan, a pickup truck collided with a van transporting members of the Amish community, resulting in at least six fatalities. The crash occurred in Gilford Township of Tuscola County, approximately 160 kilometers north of Detroit.

The horrific accident involved two vehicles, carrying a total of thirteen people. The sheriff's office confirmed that all affected individuals were occupants of either the van or the pickup. The van, carrying ten passengers, included members of a local Amish community.

Undersheriff Robert Baxter noted that a paid driver was operating the van. Despite the fatalities, seven people were hospitalized, though their conditions remain unknown. The Amish, well-known for their simple lifestyle, typically avoid modern technology and rely on horse-drawn carriages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chaos to coordination: How AI is poised to reshape humanitarian logistics

New quantum approach promises faster, deeper detection of bias in AI systems

Mass coral bleaching threatens biodiversity across western Indian Ocean

Digital tech could revolutionize food waste management, but global gaps persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025