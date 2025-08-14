Positive Hack Camp: Cultivating Future Cybersecurity Talent in Moscow

In a bid to cultivate the next generation of cybersecurity experts, Moscow recently hosted the Positive Hack Camp. The global educational program saw participation from over 90 young specialists hailing from 25 different countries.

With the backing of Russia's Ministry of Digital Development, the camp offered intensive, hands-on training led by some of the foremost experts in the field. Indian ambassadors praised the initiative's role in bolstering digital security amid rising cyber threats.

Developed alongside CyberED, a Cyberus Foundation project, the curriculum addressed pressing issues such as network infrastructure scanning and ethical hacking. Participants also enjoyed cultural immersion, with many expressing a deeper understanding of cybersecurity's evolving landscape.

