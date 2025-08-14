Left Menu

Positive Hack Camp: Cultivating Future Cybersecurity Talent in Moscow

Positive Hack Camp in Moscow gathered over 90 young cybersecurity enthusiasts from 25 countries for immersive training. In collaboration with CyberED, participants tackled current cybersecurity challenges while experiencing Russia's cultural heritage. The event aims to strengthen digital defense by fostering a new generation of skilled professionals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-08-2025 12:45 IST
Young Talents from India Complete International Cybersecurity Bootcamp in Russia. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a bid to cultivate the next generation of cybersecurity experts, Moscow recently hosted the Positive Hack Camp. The global educational program saw participation from over 90 young specialists hailing from 25 different countries.

With the backing of Russia's Ministry of Digital Development, the camp offered intensive, hands-on training led by some of the foremost experts in the field. Indian ambassadors praised the initiative's role in bolstering digital security amid rising cyber threats.

Developed alongside CyberED, a Cyberus Foundation project, the curriculum addressed pressing issues such as network infrastructure scanning and ethical hacking. Participants also enjoyed cultural immersion, with many expressing a deeper understanding of cybersecurity's evolving landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

