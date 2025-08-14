Left Menu

India's Statistical Revolution: Balancing Privacy and Progress

The National Statistical Office convened with experts to discuss data privacy and evidence-based policymaking. Key officials highlighted India's focus on modernizing statistical systems, decentralizing data management, and aligning with global standards, while stressing the importance of balancing privacy concerns with utility for effective governance.

Updated: 14-08-2025 13:25 IST
NSO Hosts Third Review Meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Statistical Office (NSO) held a critical meet on Thursday with Statistical Advisers from diverse ministries to discuss pressing issues in data privacy and evidence-based policy formation. The primary focus was on aligning India's statistical practices with international standards while ensuring personal data protection.

S Krishnan, Secretary of MeitY, reiterated the significance of privacy, especially in the wake of increased data utilization. Emphasizing the need to protect individual privacy, he warned against neglecting the personal dimensions embedded in datasets like electricity bills and financial information.

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam from NITI Aayog urged a shift towards data-driven decision-making for the government, while V Anantha Nageswaran outlined steps to modernize India's statistical frameworks, highlighting India's election to the United Nations Statistical Commission as a significant milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

