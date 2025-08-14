JSW Cement Defies Trump Comments with Strong Market Debut

In a strong rebuttal to US President Donald Trump's recent remarks about India's economy, JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal asserted that India is among the largest and fastest-growing economies globally. Speaking during the listing ceremony of JSW Cement at the NSE, Jindal dismissed Trump's 'dead economy' comment concerning India.

Jindal emphasized the tremendous growth potential of India, stating, "We are witnessing a great future for India, which is among the largest, fastest-growing economies globally." Trump had criticized India's purchase of inexpensive oil from Russia, calling India 'dead' economically.

Despite the geopolitical tensions, JSW Cement's shares listed at a premium, indicating robust market confidence. The company's stock experienced a substantial initial rise, and Jindal reiterated the need for aggressive growth strategies to cater to investor aspirations and sustain the company's upward trajectory in the industry.