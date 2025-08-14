Left Menu

JSW Cement Defies Trump Comments with Strong Market Debut

JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal refuted US President Trump's remarks on India's economy, stating that India is rapidly growing. At JSW Cement's listing ceremony, Jindal emphasized the nation's economic potential. Shares of JSW Cement debuted with a premium, reflecting investor confidence despite the trade policy tensions involving Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 13:40 IST
JSW Cement Defies Trump Comments with Strong Market Debut
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuttal to US President Donald Trump's recent remarks about India's economy, JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal asserted that India is among the largest and fastest-growing economies globally. Speaking during the listing ceremony of JSW Cement at the NSE, Jindal dismissed Trump's 'dead economy' comment concerning India.

Jindal emphasized the tremendous growth potential of India, stating, "We are witnessing a great future for India, which is among the largest, fastest-growing economies globally." Trump had criticized India's purchase of inexpensive oil from Russia, calling India 'dead' economically.

Despite the geopolitical tensions, JSW Cement's shares listed at a premium, indicating robust market confidence. The company's stock experienced a substantial initial rise, and Jindal reiterated the need for aggressive growth strategies to cater to investor aspirations and sustain the company's upward trajectory in the industry.

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025