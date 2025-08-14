Studio LSD Limited Launches IPO to Fuel Creative Expansion

Studio LSD Limited, a prominent multimedia production house, is all set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 18, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 74.25 Crores. The company has specialized in creating captivating content, and this move represents a significant step in its expansion plans.

The IPO comprises 1,37,50,000 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹ 2, priced between ₹ 51 - ₹ 54. The shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform. The firm has segmented its equity allocation for different investors, ensuring structured growth and opportunities for stakeholders.

Prateek Sharma, Managing Director of Studio LSD, emphasized that the IPO funds will drive capital expenditure, operational expansion, and the adoption of advanced technologies like VFX and AI. The initiative aims to reinforce Studio LSD's capability in delivering diverse and innovative storytelling experiences, meeting the rising demand in the entertainment industry.

