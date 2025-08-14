Left Menu

Studio LSD Limited Launches IPO to Fuel Creative Expansion

Studio LSD Limited, a leading multimedia production house, plans an IPO from Aug 18-20, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 74.25 Crores. The funds will advance its operations, enhance post-production, and embrace advanced technologies like VFX and AI. This move supports Studio LSD's mission to deliver innovative entertainment content.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:27 IST
Studio LSD Limited to Raise INR 74.25 Cr via IPO Opening August 18, 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Studio LSD Limited, a prominent multimedia production house, is all set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 18, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 74.25 Crores. The company has specialized in creating captivating content, and this move represents a significant step in its expansion plans.

The IPO comprises 1,37,50,000 equity shares, each with a face value of ₹ 2, priced between ₹ 51 - ₹ 54. The shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform. The firm has segmented its equity allocation for different investors, ensuring structured growth and opportunities for stakeholders.

Prateek Sharma, Managing Director of Studio LSD, emphasized that the IPO funds will drive capital expenditure, operational expansion, and the adoption of advanced technologies like VFX and AI. The initiative aims to reinforce Studio LSD's capability in delivering diverse and innovative storytelling experiences, meeting the rising demand in the entertainment industry.

