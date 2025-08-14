Kennametal India Limited Achieves Robust Q4 Growth Amid Market Expansion
Kennametal India Limited reported a successful Q4 FY25 with sales up by 6.9% to ₹3,234 Mn, driven by market growth in tooling and machining solutions. PBT rose to ₹413 Mn, as the company leveraged domestic market dynamics despite tariff uncertainties, maintaining its leadership in material science and industrial technologies.
In a testament to its robust market presence, Kennametal India Limited (KIL) posted an impressive 6.9% increase in sales for Q4 FY25, amounting to ₹3,234 million. This growth was attributed to heightened demand for the company's suite of tooling, wear-resistant, and machining solutions.
Profit Before Tax (PBT) reached ₹413 million, marking a 3.2% rise, as the firm capitalized on operating efficiencies and cost control amidst challenging tariff landscapes. KIL's Managing Director, Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing revenue growth while delivering innovative solutions for machining challenges.
Kennametal India Limited, as a subsidiary of the US-based industrial technology giant Kennametal Inc., continues to thrive due to its expertise in materials science. It maintains a strong customer base across multiple sectors globally, contributing to Kennametal Inc.'s $2 billion revenue in fiscal 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
