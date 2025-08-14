Delhi's Independence Day Traffic Advisory: Navigating the Capital's Restricted Zones

In preparation for Independence Day celebrations, Delhi Traffic Police has announced an extensive advisory detailing traffic restrictions between 4 am and 10 am on August 15. Major routes around key areas like Red Fort will experience closures, and drivers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

The advisory provides alternative routes for commuters to navigate the northern and southern parts of Delhi without entering the restricted zone. An emphasis has been placed on utilizing public transport and avoiding unnecessary travel through these areas during peak hours.

Authorities will also provide live updates for commuters through social media platforms. Citizens attending the Independence Day event are encouraged to arrive early, carry valid passes, and comply with security measures and traffic regulations for a smooth experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)