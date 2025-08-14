Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls Attention to Kedarnath Helicopter Accidents

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre over a plea concerning a series of recent helicopter crashes in Kedarnath, Uttarakhand. The accidents, occurring during the Char Dham Yatra, have resulted in multiple fatalities including a crash in June killing seven. Safety measures are now being implemented.

Updated: 14-08-2025 18:24 IST
The Supreme Court addressed a concerning trend of helicopter crashes near Kedarnath, Uttarakhand, following a plea submitted concerning the recent incidents.

A bench led by Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has compelled responses from the Centre, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the Uttarakhand government.

Following the tragic crash on June 15 that resulted in seven fatalities, including a child and the pilot, the Civil Aviation Ministry has since suspended the involved firm's operations for the Char Dham Yatra and directed stricter regulatory oversight by the DGCA. Other incidents highlight ongoing safety concerns.

