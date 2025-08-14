Punjab Roadways Contractual Workers Stage Strike Over Job Regularisation

Contractual employees of the Punjab Roadways and PEPSU Road Transportation Corporation initiated a strike on Thursday, urging the state government to regularize their employment. They demanded the abolition of contract-based hiring and pressed for new bus inductions.

Passengers at various bus stands faced significant delays, relying on private operators amid the absence of over 2,500 government buses. A meeting between the transport workers' union and the Punjab Transport secretary concluded inconclusively, leaving the demands unaddressed.

Protesters held demonstrations across 27 bus depots, voicing dissatisfaction over the government's inaction on previous assurances. Union representatives have signaled escalating protests, including demonstrations set for August 15, if their demands continue to go unmet.