Empowering Innovators: Grand Challenge 2025

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – In an effort to foster the entrepreneurial spirit among India's youth, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Campus Fund have announced the sixth edition of the Grand Challenge. This flagship initiative is designed to recognize and support the country's most innovative student-led startups.

This year, an exciting development for participants is the inclusion of an onchain track sponsored by Base, the Ethereum layer incubated by Coinbase. The challenge invites applications from current students, recent graduates, and dropouts who have pursued academic endeavors since 2022, across all sectors, by September 15, 2025.

Since 2020, the Grand Challenge has evolved into a national movement, with successful ventures raising over $90 million in follow-on capital from global investors. The initiative aims to empower budding entrepreneurs through mentorship, exposure, and funding opportunities, offering a platform to scale their innovative ideas and contribute to India's dynamic startup ecosystem.

