Left Menu

Regaal Resources' IPO Creates a Stir with Massive Over-Subscription

Regaal Resources Ltd, a maize-based specialty product manufacturer, saw its IPO subscribed 159.88 times on the closing day, driven by strong investor demand. The Rs 306-crore IPO received bids for over 3.3 billion shares against 2.09 million on offer, with significant interest from non-institutional investors, QIBs, and retail investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:16 IST
Regaal Resources' IPO Creates a Stir with Massive Over-Subscription
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The IPO of Regaal Resources Ltd, specializing in maize-based products, was met with astonishing demand, closing at 159.88 times oversubscription. This remarkable interest from investors highlighted burgeoning market confidence in this specialized sector.

On its final day, the Rs 306-crore offering saw bids for an astonishing 3,35,73,63,312 shares while only 2,09,99,664 were on offer, according to data from the NSE. Non-institutional investors led the charge with subscriptions reaching 356.73 times, whereas qualified institutional buyers showed a commitment of 190.97 times and retail investors 57.75 times.

With a strategic price band set at Rs 96-102, the IPO comprised a fresh issue of Rs 210 crore shares and an offer-for-sale valued at Rs 96 crore by promoters. Regaal Resources plans to allocate Rs 159 crore from the raised funds to repay certain borrowings, further solidifying its financial standing. The company, recognized for its zero liquid discharge maize milling facility, serves both domestic and international markets such as Nepal and Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

E3 Nations Threaten Snapback Sanctions on Iran

 Global
2
European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

European Powers Push for Sanctions on Iran Over Nuclear Talks

 Global
3
Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Maneuvers

Dollar Declines Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation and Trump's Institutional Mane...

 Global
4
Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

Typhoon Podul Shutters Taiwan: Evacuations Underway

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Justice and Technology: AI’s Role in Commercial Dispute Resolution Progress

Bulgaria’s Towns Struggle Under Outdated Taxes as World Bank Urges Sweeping Reform

Race to Decarbonize: How Pakistan’s Industry Can Survive Soaring Energy Costs

Investing in Blue Foods: The Trillion-Dollar Potential of Sustainable Aquaculture

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025