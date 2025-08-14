Left Menu

DB RRTS Partners with Wurth for Sustainable Innovations in Indian Railways

DB RRTS Operations India and Wurth Industrial Services India join forces to upgrade maintenance practices in the Namo Bharat corridor, India's first semi-high-speed RRTS. This partnership introduces the REFILLO mat system for environmental sustainability and improved supply chain efficiency, marking a significant advancement in eco-friendly rail operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-08-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 21:34 IST
In a pioneering step to boost operational efficiency and sustainability, DB RRTS Operations India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn International Operations, has forged a partnership with Wurth Industrial Services India. Their focus: upgrading depot-level maintenance practices for the Namo Bharat corridor, India's inaugural semi-high-speed Regional Rapid Transit System, developed by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation.

This Indo-German partnership is set to introduce sophisticated, eco-conscious solutions that minimize waste, optimize supply chains, and enhance workplace safety. A standout feature of this collaboration is the introduction of Wurth's REFILLO mat aerosol refill system at the Duhai depot, positioning DB RRTS as the premier rail operator in India to deploy such cutting-edge technology.

Reflecting on the event, Niko Warbanoff, CEO of DB E.C.O. Group & DB International Operations, highlighted the strategic significance of the alliance with Wurth, emphasizing its role in crafting sustainable systems for the future of railways. This collaboration not only amplifies operational standards but also underscores a commitment to India's Make-in-India and sustainability initiatives, setting new standards for eco-friendly rail operations.

