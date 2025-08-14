Left Menu

Countdown to Crucial US-India Trade Talks Amid Tariff Tensions

The status of a US delegation visiting India for bilateral trade talks from August 25 is pending confirmation. With ongoing discussions at multiple levels, India is resisting US demands for greater market access in agriculture. The talks aim to double bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The status of a US delegation set to visit India for the next round of crucial bilateral trade talks remains uncertain, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal announced. Talks are anticipated to commence on August 25, involving ministers, diplomats, and negotiators from both nations.

The US seeks greater market access in sectors sensitive to India, such as agriculture and dairy, an area of significant concern for local farmers. Discussions continue, despite the imposition of a hefty 50% duty on Indian goods by the US. The countries aim to double existing trade volume to USD 500 billion by 2030.

With looming tariffs on Indian exports to the US, including a 25% duty set to follow recent hikes, Indian exporters express concern. Indian companies are exploring new markets to mitigate potential impacts, yet the situation remains dynamic and challenging for both parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

