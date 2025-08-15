Left Menu

Tragedy On The Expressway: Workers Struck by Speeding Car

In Nuh district, Haryana, two workers died and two others sustained injuries after a speeding car struck them on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The driver fled the scene, and police have registered a case. Efforts are underway to apprehend the driver while the injured receive hospital treatment.

In a tragic incident on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, two workers lost their lives and two others sustained injuries after being struck by a speeding car in the Nuh district of Haryana.

The driver of the vehicle managed to flee the scene, prompting police to register a case against the unidentified suspect. Authorities have initiated efforts to apprehend the offender.

According to police reports, the accident occurred around 4:30 pm on Tuesday. The injured workers were immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, while the bodies of the deceased have been handed over to their families post-mortem. ASI Yogender, the investigating officer, assured that the car driver will be arrested soon.

