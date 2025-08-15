Air Canada's Flight Attendant Standoff Threatens Summer Travel

Air Canada and its unionized flight attendants are on the brink of a confrontational strike, following stalled negotiations over wage demands. This strike, looming as early as Saturday, places over 100,000 passengers in jeopardy as they scramble for alternative travel plans.

The looming industrial action comes amid calls from the Canadian government urging both sides to return to the bargaining table. Air Canada anticipates the need to cancel approximately 500 flights, further intensifying the crisis.

As both parties clash over the terms of the walkout, particularly over the compensation for unpaid work hours, this dispute threatens to severely impact the summer travel season and challenges the authority of the Liberal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney.