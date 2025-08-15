Meghalaya's Ambitious Path to Economic and Social Transformation

Meghalaya is progressing towards becoming a USD 16 billion economy by 2032, as announced by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma. Aiming even further, the state plans to reach a USD 100 billion economy mark by 2047, coinciding with India's centenary of independence. These ambitious targets form a key part of the state's development agenda.

Significant advancements have been made in various sectors including law and order, infrastructure, healthcare, and tourism. Sangma highlighted improvements such as better water connections for rural households, and the successful implementation of large-scale road and bridge projects. Furthermore, substantial investments are earmarked for healthcare and tourism initiatives.

Agricultural exports are on the rise, and environmental conservation efforts are expanding under the Green Meghalaya PES scheme. As the state prepares for the upcoming National Games, infrastructure improvements like a new football stadium are underway. Sangma emphasized the importance of unity in driving Meghalaya towards being one of India's top 10 states by 2032.