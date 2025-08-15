GAIL Celebrates Independence Day with Commitment to Energy Leadership

GAIL (India) Limited marked the 79th Independence Day with vibrant celebrations at its New Delhi Corporate Office, showcasing its role as a leader in India's energy sector. The event began with Sandeep Kumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, hoisting the National Flag, symbolizing the company's national pride and dedication.

In his address, Gupta spotlighted GAIL's significant contributions to the natural gas transmission business nationwide and its commitment to advancing India's energy landscape in line with a vision of self-reliance. He proudly announced a record Profit After Tax of Rs 10,552 crore, underscoring GAIL's leadership in the sector.

The event was graced by all functional Directors of GAIL and attended by senior officials, employees, and their families, reinforcing unity and national pride. As a Maharatna PSU, GAIL reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the nation's energy infrastructure and promoting sustainable development through strategic initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)