Sterling Surges Amid BoE Rate Cut and Upbeat Economic Data

Sterling climbed against a weakening dollar, poised to end the week stronger following positive economic data and a hawkish rate cut by the Bank of England. While inflation remains high, this rate cut and recent economic developments might influence the UK currency's future trajectory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2025 15:20 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British pound strengthened against a declining US dollar on Friday, set to conclude the week on a high note bolstered by positive economic indicators and a hawkish rate cut from the Bank of England.

Sterling appreciated by 0.15% to $1.3549, marking an 8.5% gain against the dollar this year and nearing a session peak of $1.3594—its highest since July. Meanwhile, the dollar weakened as uncertainty loomed over upcoming import price data.

BlueBay Asset Management's CIO, Mark Dowding, maintained a cautious outlook on UK assets, citing valuation concerns, although he noted the pound's recent performance in light of fading hopes for more BoE rate cuts. Inflation remains at 4% amid slow growth, with the BoE's narrow rate cut vote reflecting potential caution ahead.

