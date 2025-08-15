Sterling Surges Amid BoE Rate Cut and Upbeat Economic Data

The British pound strengthened against a declining US dollar on Friday, set to conclude the week on a high note bolstered by positive economic indicators and a hawkish rate cut from the Bank of England.

Sterling appreciated by 0.15% to $1.3549, marking an 8.5% gain against the dollar this year and nearing a session peak of $1.3594—its highest since July. Meanwhile, the dollar weakened as uncertainty loomed over upcoming import price data.

BlueBay Asset Management's CIO, Mark Dowding, maintained a cautious outlook on UK assets, citing valuation concerns, although he noted the pound's recent performance in light of fading hopes for more BoE rate cuts. Inflation remains at 4% amid slow growth, with the BoE's narrow rate cut vote reflecting potential caution ahead.