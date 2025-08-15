CNG Bus Blaze Sparks Safety Concerns in Mumbai

In a concerning incident, a CNG-powered bus operated by Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) service caught fire in the Vikhroli area on Friday afternoon. Authorities have confirmed that the blaze was contained without any reported injuries, adding that this is the second fire incident in a month involving a BEST bus.

The affected bus, hired from Maruti Travel, was en route to Kannamwar Nagar from Vikhroli station when smoke engulfed the driver's cabin due to burning wires at approximately 3:25 p.m. Quick-thinking crew members managed to extinguish the flames with an onboard extinguisher before the city fire brigade could arrive.

While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, preliminary suspicions suggest a short circuit. Last month, an electric double-decker bus also caught fire in Mumbai, although passengers escaped unharmed. Given that a substantial number of BEST's 2,700 buses are leased, these incidents may heighten scrutiny over their safety and operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)