Left Menu

CNG Bus Blaze Sparks Safety Concerns in Mumbai

A CNG-run BEST bus caught fire in Vikhroli, Mumbai, but no injuries were reported. This marks the second such incident in a month, raising safety concerns over leased buses in the fleet. The fire brigade was alerted, but the blaze was extinguished before they arrived.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 15-08-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 17:47 IST
CNG Bus Blaze Sparks Safety Concerns in Mumbai
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident, a CNG-powered bus operated by Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) service caught fire in the Vikhroli area on Friday afternoon. Authorities have confirmed that the blaze was contained without any reported injuries, adding that this is the second fire incident in a month involving a BEST bus.

The affected bus, hired from Maruti Travel, was en route to Kannamwar Nagar from Vikhroli station when smoke engulfed the driver's cabin due to burning wires at approximately 3:25 p.m. Quick-thinking crew members managed to extinguish the flames with an onboard extinguisher before the city fire brigade could arrive.

While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, preliminary suspicions suggest a short circuit. Last month, an electric double-decker bus also caught fire in Mumbai, although passengers escaped unharmed. Given that a substantial number of BEST's 2,700 buses are leased, these incidents may heighten scrutiny over their safety and operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025