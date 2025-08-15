Empowering Journeys: Andhra Pradesh's Stree Shakti Scheme

In a significant move towards gender equality and public welfare, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has introduced a transformative scheme titled 'Stree Shakti.' This initiative allows women, girls, and transgender persons to travel freely across the state using designated bus services.

Announced amid the presence of prominent NDA leaders, the scheme will see women benefiting from various bus categories, including 'Pallevelugu' and 'Metro Express.' Thousands of buses are being incorporated to facilitate this ambitious project, which aims to serve approximately 2.62 crore women residents.

Part of Naidu's broader 'Super Six' election promises, this scheme emphasizes shifting to electric buses and fostering employment opportunities for women within the transportation sector. As the government pursues these goals, this new measure highlights their commitment to social welfare and sustainable development in Andhra Pradesh.