Left Menu

Empowering Journeys: Andhra Pradesh's Stree Shakti Scheme

The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, launched the 'Stree Shakti' scheme, offering free bus travel for women, girls, and transgender individuals throughout the state. This initiative is part of Naidu's 'Super Six' promises aimed at promoting female financial independence and boosting public transit accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 15-08-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 18:44 IST
Empowering Journeys: Andhra Pradesh's Stree Shakti Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards gender equality and public welfare, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has introduced a transformative scheme titled 'Stree Shakti.' This initiative allows women, girls, and transgender persons to travel freely across the state using designated bus services.

Announced amid the presence of prominent NDA leaders, the scheme will see women benefiting from various bus categories, including 'Pallevelugu' and 'Metro Express.' Thousands of buses are being incorporated to facilitate this ambitious project, which aims to serve approximately 2.62 crore women residents.

Part of Naidu's broader 'Super Six' election promises, this scheme emphasizes shifting to electric buses and fostering employment opportunities for women within the transportation sector. As the government pursues these goals, this new measure highlights their commitment to social welfare and sustainable development in Andhra Pradesh.

TRENDING

1
Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Dollar Decline Fuels Bitcoin Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

 Global
2
Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

Bitcoin's Meteoric Rise: A New Era of Crypto Regulation and Investment

 Japan
3
U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

U.S. Targets Officials Over Alleged Cuban Medical Worker Program Ties

 Global
4
Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

Treasury Secretary Under Scrutiny: The Push to Divest Illiquid Assets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Algorithmic truth: How artificial intelligence is redefining verification and credibility

From AI to pandemics: The two lanes of modern scientific progress

Cities racing to 2030: AI soft skills become the deciding factor

AI passes industry privacy and governance exams at expert level

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025