Empowering Journeys: Andhra Pradesh's Stree Shakti Scheme
The Andhra Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, launched the 'Stree Shakti' scheme, offering free bus travel for women, girls, and transgender individuals throughout the state. This initiative is part of Naidu's 'Super Six' promises aimed at promoting female financial independence and boosting public transit accessibility.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move towards gender equality and public welfare, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has introduced a transformative scheme titled 'Stree Shakti.' This initiative allows women, girls, and transgender persons to travel freely across the state using designated bus services.
Announced amid the presence of prominent NDA leaders, the scheme will see women benefiting from various bus categories, including 'Pallevelugu' and 'Metro Express.' Thousands of buses are being incorporated to facilitate this ambitious project, which aims to serve approximately 2.62 crore women residents.
Part of Naidu's broader 'Super Six' election promises, this scheme emphasizes shifting to electric buses and fostering employment opportunities for women within the transportation sector. As the government pursues these goals, this new measure highlights their commitment to social welfare and sustainable development in Andhra Pradesh.
ALSO READ
Khushbu Sundar Appointed as BJP Vice President in Tamil Nadu Revamp
Assam BJP Vows to Thwart 'Miya-land' Agenda Amid Rising Demographic Concerns
Govt Launches AI-Driven Overhaul of Import Health Standards for NZ Trade
Unearthing Ireland's Dark Past: The Tuam Home Scandal
Sariska Tiger Reserve Boundary Shake-up Stirs Controversy