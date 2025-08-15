Dow Jones Surpasses All-Time High Amid Wall Street Rally

The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared to an unprecedented intraday high on a remarkable Friday trading session. This milestone marked the Dow as the last of the major U.S. indices to achieve a record during Wall Street's prevailing rally, buoyed by the anticipation of a more lenient monetary policy, alleviated trade tensions, and robust corporate earnings.

A surge in UnitedHealth Group shares, buoyed by news of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway's fresh investment in the health insurer, played a significant role in this achievement. The Dow is distinct for its price-weighted nature, tracking 30 prominent U.S.-listed large-cap stocks, contrary to market-cap-weighted indices like the S&P 500.

The rally was further bolstered by significant year-to-date gains from companies such as Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Caterpillar, and Nvidia, the latter notably marking $4 trillion in market capitalization. Recent trade agreements and the likelihood of imminent interest rate cuts have encouraged optimistic sentiments in avoiding a global recession.