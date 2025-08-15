Dow Jones Surpasses All-Time High Amid Wall Street Rally
The Dow Jones Industrial Average reached a record intraday high, driven by expectations of a looser monetary policy, reduced trade tensions, and positive corporate earnings. Gains were supported by UnitedHealth Group, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Caterpillar, and Nvidia. Recent trade agreements and potential interest rate cuts have fueled the surge.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared to an unprecedented intraday high on a remarkable Friday trading session. This milestone marked the Dow as the last of the major U.S. indices to achieve a record during Wall Street's prevailing rally, buoyed by the anticipation of a more lenient monetary policy, alleviated trade tensions, and robust corporate earnings.
A surge in UnitedHealth Group shares, buoyed by news of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway's fresh investment in the health insurer, played a significant role in this achievement. The Dow is distinct for its price-weighted nature, tracking 30 prominent U.S.-listed large-cap stocks, contrary to market-cap-weighted indices like the S&P 500.
The rally was further bolstered by significant year-to-date gains from companies such as Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, Caterpillar, and Nvidia, the latter notably marking $4 trillion in market capitalization. Recent trade agreements and the likelihood of imminent interest rate cuts have encouraged optimistic sentiments in avoiding a global recession.
