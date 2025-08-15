Major Leadership Shift: Fink and Hoffmann Take Helm at WEF

In a significant leadership shift, the World Economic Forum has named Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock, and André Hoffmann, Vice-Chair of Roche Holding, as interim co-chairs of its board. The announcement, made on Friday, underscores the WEF's commitment to bringing experienced leadership to its global initiatives.

This strategic appointment comes amid discussions on global economic challenges and aims to leverage the expertise of Fink and Hoffmann in steering the organization's direction during a crucial period. Their combined experience in finance and healthcare is expected to offer valuable insights to the WEF.

With their leadership, the World Economic Forum hopes to address pressing global issues more effectively, ensuring that the organization's objectives align with the dynamic needs of the global community.