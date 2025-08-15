New Railway Police Stations Boost Security in Maharashtra
The Government Railway Police (GRP) inaugurated two new police stations in Asangaon and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, enhancing security in Thane district and Mumbai. Additionally, renovated stations in Dadar and Panvel were unveiled, marking a significant upgrade in the state's railway safety infrastructure.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) has taken significant steps to enhance railway security in Maharashtra by unveiling two new police stations in Asangaon and at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai. This announcement came via an official release on Friday.
The Director General of Police (GRP), Prashant Burde, officiated the inauguration ceremony, coinciding with India's Independence Day celebrations. He emphasized the importance of these developments for strengthening the safety and security of railway passengers.
In addition to the new facilities, the GRP also threw open the doors of renovated railway police stations at Dadar and Panvel, restructured in newly-built premises. The move is part of a broader initiative to ensure robust security operations across the state's railway network.
