Navigating Real Estate: Pankaj Ashri Bridges India-Dubai Divide

Pankaj Ashri, founder of SPS Global Realtors, explores differences in real estate markets in India and Dubai. He notes India's focus on long-term ownership and Dubai's fast-paced, investor-friendly environment. Ashri advises on navigating both markets with tailored strategies and insights to maximize investment success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 16-08-2025 13:40 IST
real estate
Pankaj Ashri, founder of SPS Global Realtors, offers a unique perspective on the real estate markets of India and Dubai from his extensive experience in both. His insights illuminate stark contrasts: India's real estate is deeply entrenched in generational wealth and emotional value, demanding patience and meticulous due diligence.

In contrast, Dubai's market thrives on speed and foresight. Ashri highlights the importance of swift decision-making to capitalize on opportunities in a bustling market driven by freehold zones and investor-friendly policies. His strategies, honed over 15 years in international real estate, focus on adapting to the rhythm of each market.

Ashri guides investors in navigating both terrains, from understanding legal frameworks to advising on cross-border investments. His philosophy emphasizes the importance of respecting market differences and working with experts who bridge international divides, unlocking potential in diverse real estate landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

