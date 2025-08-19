AfDB Reaffirms Strong Support for Congo’s Economic Recovery and 2026 Meetings

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has reiterated its full commitment to supporting the Republic of Congo in its ongoing economic recovery and development reforms, with a particular focus on agriculture, energy, digital transformation, and fiscal stability.

During a four-day mission to Brazzaville (4–7 August 2025), Léandre Bassolé, the newly appointed AfDB Director General for Central Africa, led a high-level delegation to engage with Congolese authorities and development partners. The visit took place at a crucial juncture as Congo continues to implement macroeconomic reforms and prepares to host the Bank’s 61st Annual Meetings in May 2026.

Aligning with National Priorities

Bassolé reaffirmed the AfDB’s readiness to support Congo’s 2022–2026 National Development Plan and its alignment with the Bank’s 2023–2028 Country Strategy Paper. Both frameworks emphasize fiscal discipline, economic diversification, and investment in high-impact infrastructure projects.

“The visit is part of the African Development Bank Group's strong commitment to enhancing its proximity to its regional member countries, particularly those in Central Africa, and to consolidating partnerships based on impact and accountability,” said Bassolé.

He praised Congo’s efforts to strengthen public finances, which could enable the restoration of a lending margin from 2026, unlocking additional financing for structural investments.

Strengthening Partnerships with Key Ministries

Bassolé held talks with several ministers, including Ludovic Ngatsé (Economy, Planning, Statistics and Regional Integration), Christian Yoka (Finance), Emile Ouosso (Energy and Water), Paul Valentin Ngobo (Agriculture, Livestock, and Fisheries), and Léon Juste Ibombo (Post, Telecommunications and Digital Economy).

Macroeconomic Reforms & Fiscal Policy : Discussions with Finance Minister Yoka focused on fiscal consolidation, debt sustainability, and mobilizing new financing opportunities.

Energy & Water : Talks with Minister Ouosso reviewed feasibility studies and preparations for the Energy Compact under Mission 300 , as well as funding strategies for the Project to Improve the Performance of and Access to the Electricity Sector (PAPASE) .

Agriculture : With Minister Ngobo, the focus was on accelerating results from the Integrated Agricultural Value Chains Development Project (PRODIVAC) , operationalizing local branches, and developing priority agricultural zones.

Digital Economy: Meetings with Minister Ibombo reviewed progress on the National Data Centre and key digital infrastructure projects designed to enhance connectivity and e-governance.

$600,000 Grant to Support GDP Rebasing

One of the mission’s highlights was the signing of a grant agreement worth approximately $600,000, financed through the Middle-Income Country Technical Assistance Fund. The resources will support the rebasing of Congo’s GDP from the 1993 system to the 2008 national accounting system, providing a more accurate reflection of the country’s economic reality.

Minister Ngatsé explained the importance of this transition: “This project aims to ensure that Congo's GDP is set at its true value. The debt ratio could fall significantly, which will enhance our country's transparency and credibility with technical and financial partners. Rebasing is also a powerful lever for improving our risk profile and harnessing more resources for development.”

Bassolé added: “The GDP rebasing is not a mere statistical exercise. It is a strategic step that will enable Congo to better reflect the reality of its economy, improve its key macroeconomic indicators, and strengthen its credibility with investors and technical and financial partners.”

Field Visits and Coordination with Development Partners

The AfDB delegation, together with the Minister of Agriculture, visited the Bambou-Mingali Protected Agricultural Zone, located 65 km north of Brazzaville. This site is part of PRODIVAC and is designed to promote youth integration in agriculture while boosting food security and rural employment.

Additionally, Bassolé engaged with the United Nations Resident Coordinator and heads of several partner agencies to strengthen donor coordination, ensure alignment of priorities, and maximize complementarities in project implementation.

Looking Ahead: Preparing for the 2026 Annual Meetings

The Republic of Congo is set to host the 61st Annual Meetings of the AfDB Group in May 2026, a milestone that will reinforce its role as a strategic partner for regional development. Preparatory discussions will begin with an initial mission scheduled for 11–19 September 2025.

“The African Development Bank remains committed to supporting Congo in preparing for the successful organization of the 2026 Annual Meetings while ensuring the sustainability of its development reforms,” Bassolé concluded.