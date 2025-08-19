Sterling Strengthens Amid Peace Talks and Inflation Concerns

Sterling continued its upward trajectory against the dollar on Tuesday, aligning with the euro, as diplomatic efforts between Russia and Ukraine fueled hopes of a peace agreement.

The currency rose 0.1% to $1.3515, while remaining steady against the euro at 86.34 pence. U.S. President Donald Trump assured Ukraine of security assistance in potential peace negotiations.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England faces a crucial period, balancing between inflation concerns and a fragile labor market. Market watchers eye the Bank's moves, especially with forthcoming inflation data that could alter economic strategies significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)