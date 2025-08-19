Left Menu

Fog Forces Emergency Helicopter Landing in Pune

A private helicopter with six people aboard, including two pilots, made an emergency landing near Saltar village in Pune due to foggy conditions. The incident occurred on August 15. No injuries were reported, and the helicopter successfully took off again within 15 minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 19-08-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 16:09 IST
Fog Forces Emergency Helicopter Landing in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A private helicopter carrying six individuals, including two pilots, was compelled to make an emergency landing in Maharashtra's Pune district on August 15 due to poor visibility caused by fog, police reported on Tuesday.

The helicopter, owned by a city builder, was en route to Mumbai, when adverse weather conditions forced the pilots to land roadside near Saltar village in Mulshi tehsil at around 3 pm, according to an official from Pune rural police.

Informed by local residents and the village Police Patil, authorities confirmed that the helicopter resumed its journey after 15 minutes, with no injuries reported from the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

Bolivia's Presidential Race: A Tight Contest Ahead

 Global
2
Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

Scorching Heat Fuels Europe’s Wildfire Crisis

 Portugal
3
Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

Market Movements and Federal Insights: Navigating an Eventful Week

 Global
4
Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

Singapore’s Export Woes: Navigating Tariffs and Forecast Adjustments

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Migration to Australia Poses Challenges for Bhutan’s Workforce and Services

Schools, Skills and Sustainability: Serbia’s Urgent Green Transition Challenge

How Digital Transformation Shapes Male and Female Entrepreneurial Potential Differently

From Growth to Stability: IMF Analyzes Monetary Policy Stance in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025