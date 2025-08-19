Fog Forces Emergency Helicopter Landing in Pune

A private helicopter carrying six individuals, including two pilots, was compelled to make an emergency landing in Maharashtra's Pune district on August 15 due to poor visibility caused by fog, police reported on Tuesday.

The helicopter, owned by a city builder, was en route to Mumbai, when adverse weather conditions forced the pilots to land roadside near Saltar village in Mulshi tehsil at around 3 pm, according to an official from Pune rural police.

Informed by local residents and the village Police Patil, authorities confirmed that the helicopter resumed its journey after 15 minutes, with no injuries reported from the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)