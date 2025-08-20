Mangal Electrical's INR 400 Crore IPO: A Strategic Leap in Power Sector Expansion

Mangal Electrical Industries Limited, a key player in transformer component processing and manufacturing, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 20, 2025, targeting an INR 400 crore capital raise. The IPO price band is set between ₹533 and ₹561 per share, with listings planned on BSE and NSE.

The company has successfully attracted investment in its anchor book, closing it on August 19, 2025, with INR 120 crore raised from reputable institutional investors like Abakkus AIF and Sundaram AIF. The share allocation includes 50% to Qualified Institutional Buyers, 15% to Non-Institutional Investors, and 35% to Retail Individual Investors.

Proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for debt repayment, capital expenditure, and working capital requirements, especially for expanding the Reengus facility. Systematix Corporate Services Limited acts as the Book Running Lead Manager, promising enhanced capacity and operational efficiencies in the power infrastructure sector.

