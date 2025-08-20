Left Menu

Mangal Electrical's INR 400 Crore IPO: A Strategic Leap in Power Sector Expansion

Mangal Electrical Industries Limited unveils its INR 400 crore IPO, commencing August 20, 2025, to bolster its financial strength and expand facilities. Key investors show confidence as anchor investments raise INR 120 crore. The funds aim to enhance operational efficiency and support growth in the power infrastructure sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-08-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 11:42 IST
Mangal Electrical's INR 400 Crore IPO: A Strategic Leap in Power Sector Expansion
Mangal Electrical Industries Limited IPO Opens on August 20, 2025. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mangal Electrical Industries Limited, a key player in transformer component processing and manufacturing, is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 20, 2025, targeting an INR 400 crore capital raise. The IPO price band is set between ₹533 and ₹561 per share, with listings planned on BSE and NSE.

The company has successfully attracted investment in its anchor book, closing it on August 19, 2025, with INR 120 crore raised from reputable institutional investors like Abakkus AIF and Sundaram AIF. The share allocation includes 50% to Qualified Institutional Buyers, 15% to Non-Institutional Investors, and 35% to Retail Individual Investors.

Proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for debt repayment, capital expenditure, and working capital requirements, especially for expanding the Reengus facility. Systematix Corporate Services Limited acts as the Book Running Lead Manager, promising enhanced capacity and operational efficiencies in the power infrastructure sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025