Shivashrit Foods IPO: A Leap Towards Expanding Horizons

Shivashrit Foods Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering to raise ₹70.03 Crore. The funds will enhance manufacturing capacities and adopt advanced technologies to meet growing demands. The offering opens on August 22 and closes on August 26, 2025, with listings on the NSE Emerge platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-08-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 11:42 IST
Left to right: CA Sushil Kumar Gupta - Advisor, Mahmood Khan - Advisor, Nishant Singhal - Shivashrit Foods Ltd., Niraj Kothari - Mark Corporate Advisors Pvt. Ltd. & Neeraj Goel - Advisor. Image Credit: ANI
Shivashrit Foods Limited, a key player in the manufacturing, supplying, and exporting of potato flakes, has announced the commencement of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 22, 2025. The endeavor aims to generate ₹70.03 Crore, with the shares slated for listing on the NSE Emerge platform.

The offering consists of 49,32,000 equity shares priced between ₹135 and ₹142 each, spreading allocations among institutional buyers, non-institutional and individual investors, and market makers. The raised capital is earmarked for expanding manufacturing infrastructure and integrating advanced technology.

Managing Director Nishant Singhal expressed confidence in leveraging the IPO to boost production capacity and enter new markets. Mark Corporate Advisors and Maashitla Securities are facilitating the IPO, as Shivashrit positions itself for sustained growth amid a burgeoning processed food sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

