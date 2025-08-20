Welspun One Expands Warehousing Footprint in Southern India with Prime Land Acquisitions

Welspun One Logistics Parks, backed by the Welspun Group, has bolstered its presence in southern India with the acquisition of two land parcels totaling 107 acres. This marks a major expansion of their footprint to over 260 acres across Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The company plans to develop the land into warehousing projects with a development potential exceeding six million square feet.

The company announced a substantial committed investment of USD 250 million, or approximately Rs 2,150 crore, reflecting its confidence in the long-term growth prospects of the region. The acquisitions include 51 acres in Hoskote for a Proxima category park and 56 acres in Devanahalli for the first-of-its-kind Proxima Plus premium warehousing development. These high-grade facilities are intended to cater to a broad spectrum of industries, from electronics to pharmaceuticals.

Balkrishan Goenka, Chairman of Welspun Group, emphasized the promise of the Bengaluru market, while Managing Director Anshul Singhal highlighted the company's strategy of investing in promising micro-markets early. This strategic move aims to create scalable warehousing hubs equipped with tech-enabled infrastructure and superior design aesthetics for diverse industry occupiers.