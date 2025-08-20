Temasek's Strategic Reshuffle: A Three-Pronged Approach

Singapore's state-owned investment firm, Temasek, is contemplating a significant reorganization to boost returns and efficiency, according to a report by Bloomberg News. The potential revamp involves establishing three distinct investment units.

One unit would concentrate on managing large local assets, including major holdings like Singapore Airlines. Another would be dedicated to handling foreign investments, while a third division would cover all of Temasek's fund investments, as per sources familiar with the proposed restructure.

Temasek has yet to comment on this potential reorganization, but the initiative is expected to be revealed in the coming months. The current structure, which organizes responsibilities by region and asset class, may soon transform to allow executives to hone their focus and improve overall performance.

