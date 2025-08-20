Left Menu

India's New Bill Targets Online Gaming with Strict Measures

The Indian government has introduced a Bill to regulate online gaming, targeting service providers, advertisers, and financial supporters, while sparing individual players. The Bill bans online money games, promotes e-sports, and imposes severe penalties for violations, aiming to combat addiction and financial crimes linked to such activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:39 IST
India's New Bill Targets Online Gaming with Strict Measures
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has unveiled a new Bill aimed at regulating online gaming, with a focus on curbing harmful money games while promoting e-sports. This legislation, introduced in the Lok Sabha, does not penalize individual players but targets service providers, advertisers, and financial supporters engaged in such activities.

The Bill seeks to prohibit the offering, operating, or facilitating of online money games, whether they are based on skill, chance, or both. The government plans to foster e-sports through legal recognition and a dedicated framework established by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Officials highlight the societal impact of problematic online money games, citing instances of financial loss, addiction, and extreme outcomes such as suicides. Severe penalties, including imprisonment and hefty fines, are proposed for those failing to comply with the new regulations. Enforcement officers will have the authority to investigate and act against violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025