India's New Bill Targets Online Gaming with Strict Measures

The Indian government has unveiled a new Bill aimed at regulating online gaming, with a focus on curbing harmful money games while promoting e-sports. This legislation, introduced in the Lok Sabha, does not penalize individual players but targets service providers, advertisers, and financial supporters engaged in such activities.

The Bill seeks to prohibit the offering, operating, or facilitating of online money games, whether they are based on skill, chance, or both. The government plans to foster e-sports through legal recognition and a dedicated framework established by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Officials highlight the societal impact of problematic online money games, citing instances of financial loss, addiction, and extreme outcomes such as suicides. Severe penalties, including imprisonment and hefty fines, are proposed for those failing to comply with the new regulations. Enforcement officers will have the authority to investigate and act against violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)