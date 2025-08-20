Left Menu

Flipkart Minutes: Decoding India's Instant Gratification Boom

Flipkart Minutes, launched a year ago, has transformed consumer purchasing in India by offering instant delivery across 19 cities. Data insights from its annual report reveal surprising trends such as onions becoming a quick-commerce favorite and a consumer placing an impressive 886 orders in one year. The service highlights evolving consumer preferences for instant gratification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-08-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 14:57 IST
Flipkart Minutes: Decoding India's Instant Gratification Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In just a year since its launch, Flipkart Minutes has rapidly expanded its reach across 19 cities, redefining India's shopping habits by offering instant delivery and a spectrum of products from tech gadgets to groceries.

The recent annual report, 'Minutes That Move India,' unveils intriguing consumer insights, revealing a marked preference for quick-commerce items like onions, which saw over a million orders. Despite this trend towards essentials, indulgences like ice cream and snackable treats also saw a surge in demand.

Highlighting diverse urban preferences, the report notes Kolkata's rise as a dessert capital and Mumbai's pet-friendly shopping tendencies, while cities like Bengaluru dominate gadget orders. Reflecting on personalization, Flipkart Minutes observes a significant increase in the purchase of customizable items, all pointing to a rapidly shifting landscape in consumer behavior driven by instant gratification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025