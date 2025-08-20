Flipkart Minutes: Decoding India's Instant Gratification Boom

In just a year since its launch, Flipkart Minutes has rapidly expanded its reach across 19 cities, redefining India's shopping habits by offering instant delivery and a spectrum of products from tech gadgets to groceries.

The recent annual report, 'Minutes That Move India,' unveils intriguing consumer insights, revealing a marked preference for quick-commerce items like onions, which saw over a million orders. Despite this trend towards essentials, indulgences like ice cream and snackable treats also saw a surge in demand.

Highlighting diverse urban preferences, the report notes Kolkata's rise as a dessert capital and Mumbai's pet-friendly shopping tendencies, while cities like Bengaluru dominate gadget orders. Reflecting on personalization, Flipkart Minutes observes a significant increase in the purchase of customizable items, all pointing to a rapidly shifting landscape in consumer behavior driven by instant gratification.

