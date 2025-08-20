Left Menu

Global Markets Slide: AI Titans and Trade Concerns Weigh Heavy

Global market shares declined, led by technology stocks like Nvidia amidst AI trade challenges. Europe and Asia faced market drops; Japan saw reduced exports amid US tariffs. Tensions rose with North Korean threats. Investors await Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole speech for interest rate direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:40 IST
  • Japan

On Wednesday, global shares registered declines, primarily influenced by a downturn on Wall Street due to faltering technology stocks, including Nvidia and other artificial intelligence giants.

The European markets mirrored this trend, with France's CAC 40 dipping 0.1%, Germany's DAX falling 0.4%, and Britain's FTSE 100 losing 0.1%. In Asia, benchmarks like Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.5%, pressured by losses in computer chip-related stocks, such as Advantest and Disco Corp.

Market watchers are keenly eyeing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's upcoming speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, which may provide insights into possible interest rate adjustments amidst ongoing trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

