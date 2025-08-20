India's Retail Future: A Trillion-Dollar Transformation
India's retail sector is slated to almost double in size, reaching USD 1.93 trillion by 2030. Driven by robust domestic consumption, digital adoption, and expanding e-commerce, the sector is set for transformative growth. Emerging cities and consumer trends shape this landscape, enhancing both domestic and international market presence.
- Country:
- India
India's retail sector is on the brink of a significant transformation, with projections indicating it will nearly double its market size to USD 1.93 trillion by 2030. The Deloitte-FICCI report highlights a strong home market that serves as a cushion against global trade challenges.
The sector's evolution is powered by increasing domestic consumption, digital integration, and expanding e-commerce in urban and burgeoning markets. The report reveals that the sector was valued at USD 1.06 trillion in 2024, bolstered by the spending power of Gen Z and increasing brand confidence aiming for global scaling.
Free Trade Agreements and tariff adjustments are easing export challenges, making Indian products competitive globally. The rise of digital-led consumerism and direct-to-consumer brands marks a transformative era for retail in India, setting it on a path to set global standards for innovation and sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Northland’s Economic Transformation Accelerates with Key Infrastructure and Industry Projects
IATA’s 2024 World Air Transport Statistics Reveal Asia Pacific Growth
Eurozone Growth Sluggish Despite Slight Uptick in Business Activity
Deloitte Projects Robust Economic Growth for India Amid Global Opportunities
String Metaverse Ltd Reports Explosive Q1 FY26 Growth with Web3 Innovations