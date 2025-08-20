India's Retail Future: A Trillion-Dollar Transformation

India's retail sector is on the brink of a significant transformation, with projections indicating it will nearly double its market size to USD 1.93 trillion by 2030. The Deloitte-FICCI report highlights a strong home market that serves as a cushion against global trade challenges.

The sector's evolution is powered by increasing domestic consumption, digital integration, and expanding e-commerce in urban and burgeoning markets. The report reveals that the sector was valued at USD 1.06 trillion in 2024, bolstered by the spending power of Gen Z and increasing brand confidence aiming for global scaling.

Free Trade Agreements and tariff adjustments are easing export challenges, making Indian products competitive globally. The rise of digital-led consumerism and direct-to-consumer brands marks a transformative era for retail in India, setting it on a path to set global standards for innovation and sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)