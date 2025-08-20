Left Menu

India's Semiconductor Leap: First 'Made in India' Chip by 2025

India's first homegrown semiconductor chips will be ready by the end of 2025. Under the $10 billion Semicon India programme, the government is fostering a domestic semiconductor ecosystem, supporting manufacturing and design through fiscal incentives, partnerships, and educational initiatives to boost India's global presence in the chip industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:56 IST
India's Semiconductor Leap: First 'Made in India' Chip by 2025
Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (ANI File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India is set to launch its first indigenously produced semiconductor chips by December 2025, as confirmed by Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology. This milestone underscores the progress of India's burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem.

The government has charted an ambitious roadmap to position India as a global chip-making hub, encouraging the entire supply chain—from design to exports. With a massive Rs 76,000 crore outlay approved under the Semicon India programme, substantial fiscal backing ensures the establishment of semiconductor fabs, ATMP facilities, and more across six Indian states.

Efforts to strengthen the semiconductor sector also include international collaborations and the establishment of a skilled workforce to meet the industry's complex demands. Moreover, the Design Linked Incentive Scheme aims to foster innovation, nurturing startups and MSMEs in semiconductor design. The government's proactive stance also extends to the AI sector, promoting strategic initiatives to advance technology ecosystem development.

TRENDING

1
Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

Potential GST Cut Could Slash Small Car Prices in India by 8%

 India
2
UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

UP's Forensic Leap: Revolutionizing Crime-solving with Technology

 India
3
Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

Tej Pratap Yadav's Scathing Critique of Congress' Bihar Rally

 India
4
Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

Collision at Sea: Tensions Surge in South China Sea

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-blockchain integration can strengthen threat detection and auditability

AI can strengthen energy efficiency and resilience in cultural heritage sites

Institutions, not tech advances, hold key to economic resilience during democratic backsliding

AI significantly boosts agricultural productivity and rural industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025