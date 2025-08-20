India's Semiconductor Leap: First 'Made in India' Chip by 2025

India is set to launch its first indigenously produced semiconductor chips by December 2025, as confirmed by Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology. This milestone underscores the progress of India's burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem.

The government has charted an ambitious roadmap to position India as a global chip-making hub, encouraging the entire supply chain—from design to exports. With a massive Rs 76,000 crore outlay approved under the Semicon India programme, substantial fiscal backing ensures the establishment of semiconductor fabs, ATMP facilities, and more across six Indian states.

Efforts to strengthen the semiconductor sector also include international collaborations and the establishment of a skilled workforce to meet the industry's complex demands. Moreover, the Design Linked Incentive Scheme aims to foster innovation, nurturing startups and MSMEs in semiconductor design. The government's proactive stance also extends to the AI sector, promoting strategic initiatives to advance technology ecosystem development.