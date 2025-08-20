Kerala Aviation Summit: Paving the Path for Aviation Innovation

The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) is teaming up with the industry body FICCI to host the inaugural Kerala Aviation Summit in Kochi. Scheduled for August 23 and 24, the event aims to attract investments and foster innovation in the burgeoning aviation industry.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will formally inaugurate the summit, with Industries Minister P Rajeev and CIAL Managing Director S Suhas also on the panel. The summit's conclusion will be marked by a session led by Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar, featuring CIAL's leadership.

Discussions will center on transforming Kerala into an aviation and logistics hub, with a focus on emerging sectors such as drones and digital air travel. The event ties into the state's strategic plan, as seen in its draft aviation policy.