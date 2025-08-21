Record Foreign Investment Fuels Japanese Stocks Rally

In a major financial surge, Japanese stocks attracted the largest weekly foreign investment in more than four months during the week of August 16. This influx of funds set the stage for a record-setting market rally, fueled by prospects of a U.S. interest rate cut and robust domestic economic growth figures.

Data from Japan's Ministry of Finance revealed that foreign investors bought a net 1.16 trillion yen ($7.87 billion) of Japanese stocks, marking the most significant weekly purchase since April 5. The Nikkei 225 Index, which has climbed nearly 39% since hitting a low of 30,792.74 on April 7, rose by another 3.73% last week, achieving a peak of 43,876.42 before a slight pullback.

Additionally, Japanese investors showed a mixed response in the bond market, with net purchases of foreign long-term bonds falling to 313.6 billion yen. On the flip side, they added a net 395 billion yen in foreign stocks, breaking a two-week selling streak.

(With inputs from agencies.)