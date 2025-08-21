EPWA Calls for Balanced Regulations on Online Gaming Bill

A day after the Lok Sabha's passage of the Online Gaming Bill, the Esports Players Welfare Association (EPWA) has petitioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rethink its provisions. The bill promotes social games but bans money-based gaming, prompting EPWA's concern over the 'blanket ban' on games involving money.

Representing a broad spectrum of gaming professionals, EPWA contends that the legislation fails to differentiate between skill and chance-based games. They argue this oversight could destabilize the incomes of many Indians involved in gaming as a profession, highlighting noteworthy players like Moin Ejaz and Tirth Mehta.

EPWA outlines critical issues: harm to gamer livelihoods, misclassification of skill games, a shift towards illegal platforms, and damages to India's burgeoning esports reputation. The association calls for nuanced regulation distinguishing skill from chance games, safeguarding player rights while supporting the digital economy's growth.