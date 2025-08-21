New Vande Bharat Train Set to Transform Bikaner-Deli Commute

The Indian Railway network is set for an upgrade as a new Vande Bharat train linking New Delhi and Bikaner receives government approval, cutting travel time by over an hour and a half. The initiative, spearheaded by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, marks a pivotal development in faster rail connectivity to Rajasthan.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal commended the effort, emphasizing the importance of the train for Bikaner. Meghwal, also an MP from Bikaner, praised the efficient travel option, which he noted would benefit both passengers and the regional economy.

The project also includes the track doubling between Bikaner junction and Lalgarh to alleviate existing urban-level crossing issues, with the Vande Bharat train fulfilling a longstanding demand from the Rajasthan populace. The service promises to significantly reduce the journey time of the 450-km route.

(With inputs from agencies.)