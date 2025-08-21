Left Menu

Bernie Sanders Backs Trump's Bold Chipmaker Initiative

Senator Bernie Sanders supports President Trump's proposal to convert U.S. grants to chipmakers into government equity stakes. This move aligns with Sanders' belief that taxpayers deserve returns on investments in profitable companies, emphasizing state intervention in the economy, traditionally a leftist approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:05 IST
Bernie Sanders Backs Trump's Bold Chipmaker Initiative
Sanders

Senator Bernie Sanders expressed support for President Donald Trump's plan to convert substantial U.S. grants for chipmakers, notably Intel's $10.9 billion, into government stakes in these firms. Sanders believes that taxpayers deserve a reasonable return if these companies profit from federal funding.

The initiative is rooted in the 2022 Chips and Science Act, established to entice chip production away from Asia while enhancing American semiconductor output through significant subsidies. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is currently evaluating the potential for government equity in major chipmakers amid this strategic transition by the Trump administration.

This collaboration marks a significant shift in Trump's economic strategy toward state intervention, aligning more with left-leaning principles. Additionally, Trump has allowed AI giants like Nvidia and AMD to trade with China, with the U.S. government securing 15% of the sales revenue. Despite aligning with some past Democratic proposals, Senator Elizabeth Warren remains skeptical of Trump's broader economic strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Blue Financing Urged to Protect Thailand’s Marine Life and Livelihoods

Uruguay’s Work-Study Initiative Delivers Higher Wages and Job Stability for Youth

Heat, Floods, and Poverty: How Climate Change is Reshaping Human Capital in ECA

Sierra Leone’s Education Boosted by PBF, but Equity and Capacity Gaps Remain

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025