China Criticizes U.S. Tariffs, Strengthens Ties with India

China has criticized the U.S. decision to impose hefty tariffs on India, with Ambassador Xu Feihong denouncing the move and calling for China and India to collaborate in upholding international trade justice. Xu emphasized the importance of Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to China for the SCO summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2025 23:28 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 23:28 IST
China expressed strong opposition to the Trump administration's imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on India, with Chinese envoy Xu Feihong asserting that such actions must not go unchecked.

Xu highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, noting China's emphasis on the trip's importance.

At a conference titled 'SCO Summit: Resetting India-China relations', Xu advocated for Sino-Indian cooperation to ensure fairness in global trade amidst U.S. tariffs, while welcoming Indian commodities into China's markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

