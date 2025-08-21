China Criticizes U.S. Tariffs, Strengthens Ties with India

China expressed strong opposition to the Trump administration's imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on India, with Chinese envoy Xu Feihong asserting that such actions must not go unchecked.

Xu highlighted the significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impending visit to China for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, noting China's emphasis on the trip's importance.

At a conference titled 'SCO Summit: Resetting India-China relations', Xu advocated for Sino-Indian cooperation to ensure fairness in global trade amidst U.S. tariffs, while welcoming Indian commodities into China's markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)