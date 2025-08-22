Current Infraprojects Ltd. Poised for Growth with Upcoming IPO

Current Infraprojects Limited, a leading infrastructure construction and EPC service provider, has announced plans to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 26, 2025. Seeking to raise ₹ 41.80 Crores, the company will issue 52,25,600 equity shares with a price band of ₹ 76 - ₹ 80 each, to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The IPO will see an allocation across different investor categories, including Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Investors, Individual Investors, and an Employee Reservation segment. Net proceeds are earmarked for investment in a solar plant at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, as well as bolstering working capital and covering general corporate expenses.

Mr. Sunil Singh Gangwar, Chairman and Managing Director of Current Infraprojects Limited, highlighted the IPO's role in accelerating growth and strengthening the firm's presence in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors. The strategically aligned proceeds will expand the company's subsidiary, fulfilling its ambitious project delivery and infrastructure advancement goals across India.

