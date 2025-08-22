Left Menu

Current Infraprojects Ltd. Poised for Growth with Upcoming IPO

Current Infraprojects Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering on August 26, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹ 41.80 Crores by issuing 52,25,600 equity shares, with proceeds funding a solar project, working capital, and expansion. Shares will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-08-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 12:53 IST
Current Infraprojects Ltd. Poised for Growth with Upcoming IPO
CA Ashok Holani - Holani Consultants Private Ltd. & from Current Infraprojects Ltd., Mr. Sunil Gangwar, Mr.Chetan Dadhich, CA Manish Sharma, and Mr Devvrath Singh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Current Infraprojects Limited, a leading infrastructure construction and EPC service provider, has announced plans to open its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on August 26, 2025. Seeking to raise ₹ 41.80 Crores, the company will issue 52,25,600 equity shares with a price band of ₹ 76 - ₹ 80 each, to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The IPO will see an allocation across different investor categories, including Qualified Institutional Buyers, Non-Institutional Investors, Individual Investors, and an Employee Reservation segment. Net proceeds are earmarked for investment in a solar plant at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, as well as bolstering working capital and covering general corporate expenses.

Mr. Sunil Singh Gangwar, Chairman and Managing Director of Current Infraprojects Limited, highlighted the IPO's role in accelerating growth and strengthening the firm's presence in the infrastructure and renewable energy sectors. The strategically aligned proceeds will expand the company's subsidiary, fulfilling its ambitious project delivery and infrastructure advancement goals across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

The Power Play: Texas and California's Battle Over New Congressional Maps

 Global
2
Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

Brazil's Legal Battle: Financial Institutions Caught in Crossfire

 Global
3
Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

Bolsonaro's Asylum Plea and Political Turmoil

 Brazil
4
Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

Rising Threat of Islamic State Amid Digital Age

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025