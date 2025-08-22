Unlocking Kalahandi's Bauxite: A Call for Development

In Kalahandi district, citizens have voiced their demands for the opening of bauxite mines, staging a significant protest on Friday. Organized by the Lanjigarh Anchalik Vikash Parishad (LAVP), the demonstration was led by Sridhar Pesnia, who garnered substantial local support.

The rally saw participation from district-level leaders, including Lanjigarh Block's vice-chairman and Zilla Parishad members. They criticized the paradox of importing bauxite while local reserves remain untapped, urging the government to expedite actions to harness Kalahandi's mineral resources for developmental purposes.

With India importing over 4.5 million tonnes of bauxite annually despite having extensive reserves, protesters highlighted the issue's socio-economic implications. A village elder pointed out the region's ongoing struggles with poverty, questioning the denial of access to local resources poised to bring prosperity.

