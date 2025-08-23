Tragic Tour Bus Crash in Western New York

A tragic accident unfolded on a western New York highway as a tour bus carrying approximately 50 individuals rolled over, resulting in several fatalities and numerous injuries, police reported on Friday.

According to Trooper James O'Callahan of the New York State Police, officials suspect one child is among those deceased. The passengers, mainly of Asian descent, including Chinese, Indians, and Filipinos, were heading from Niagara Falls to New York City when the crash occurred on Interstate 90 in Pembroke, about 30 miles east of Buffalo.

The bus driver, who survived and is assisting with the investigation, lost control while traveling at full speed, leading to the overturn. No other vehicles were involved, and authorities have not yet disclosed the bus company's identity. The crash prompted a complete highway closure, causing extensive traffic delays at the beginning of the summer vacation's final weekends.