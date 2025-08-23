Left Menu

Adani Logistics Park: Transforming Kochi into a Logistics Powerhouse

Adani Ports has begun construction of the Adani Logistics Park in Kochi, part of Kerala's initiative to improve infrastructure, with a Rs 600 crore investment. Spanning 70 acres, the park aims to boost local economy and job creation while furthering APSEZ's expansion across southern India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-08-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 13:45 IST
Adani Logistics Park: Transforming Kochi into a Logistics Powerhouse
Adani Ports Logistics Logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) has initiated the construction of the Adani Logistics Park in Kochi, Kerala. The groundbreaking ceremony, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, marks a significant stride in Kerala's 'Invest in Kerala' initiative focused on enhancing infrastructure and stimulating economic growth.

Strategically situated in Kalamassery, Kochi, the logistics park is set to transform the region into a major logistic and industrial hub. Occupying over 70 acres, the facility aims to lower transportation costs, support just-in-time operations, and boost export capabilities across several industries including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and retail.

With sustainability and innovation at its core, the park will feature EV charging stations and smart logistics solutions. An investment exceeding Rs 600 crore is projected to create over 1,500 jobs, fostering economic growth and local employment opportunities. It is integral to APSEZ's goal of transitioning from a port-focused entity to a comprehensive logistics provider in southern India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tripura CM Champions Efficient Justice System at Mohanpur Court Inauguration

Tripura CM Champions Efficient Justice System at Mohanpur Court Inauguration

 India
2
Odisha Government Launches Massive Stray Dog Sterilization and Vaccination Drive

Odisha Government Launches Massive Stray Dog Sterilization and Vaccination D...

 India
3
Major Food Safety Bust Uncovers Adulterated Cheese in J&K

Major Food Safety Bust Uncovers Adulterated Cheese in J&K

 India
4
Himachal BJP Leadership Huddles at Dhumal's Hub

Himachal BJP Leadership Huddles at Dhumal's Hub

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025