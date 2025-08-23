Adani Logistics Park: Transforming Kochi into a Logistics Powerhouse

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) has initiated the construction of the Adani Logistics Park in Kochi, Kerala. The groundbreaking ceremony, led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, marks a significant stride in Kerala's 'Invest in Kerala' initiative focused on enhancing infrastructure and stimulating economic growth.

Strategically situated in Kalamassery, Kochi, the logistics park is set to transform the region into a major logistic and industrial hub. Occupying over 70 acres, the facility aims to lower transportation costs, support just-in-time operations, and boost export capabilities across several industries including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, and retail.

With sustainability and innovation at its core, the park will feature EV charging stations and smart logistics solutions. An investment exceeding Rs 600 crore is projected to create over 1,500 jobs, fostering economic growth and local employment opportunities. It is integral to APSEZ's goal of transitioning from a port-focused entity to a comprehensive logistics provider in southern India.

