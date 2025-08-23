Tragic Discovery: Boy's Body Found on Mumbai Express Train

In a tragic find, the body of a four-year-old boy was discovered in a garbage bin within the toilet of an express train at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus early on Saturday, as per official reports.

The gruesome discovery took place on the Kushinagar Express (22537), a daily service connecting Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh with Mumbai. Cleaning staff found the body in the B2 coach's toilet at approximately 6 am during their sanitation duties.

Subsequently, the Railway Protection Force alerted the Government Railway Police, who have launched an investigation into the incident. A complaint has been filed, marking the beginning of the investigation into this unsettling incident on one of India's popular train routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)