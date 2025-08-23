Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Boy's Body Found on Mumbai Express Train

A four-year-old boy's body was discovered in a garbage bin inside a train toilet at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. Found by cleaning staff during sanitation, the discovery prompted immediate involvement of the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 17:06 IST
Tragic Discovery: Boy's Body Found on Mumbai Express Train
In a tragic find, the body of a four-year-old boy was discovered in a garbage bin within the toilet of an express train at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus early on Saturday, as per official reports.

The gruesome discovery took place on the Kushinagar Express (22537), a daily service connecting Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh with Mumbai. Cleaning staff found the body in the B2 coach's toilet at approximately 6 am during their sanitation duties.

Subsequently, the Railway Protection Force alerted the Government Railway Police, who have launched an investigation into the incident. A complaint has been filed, marking the beginning of the investigation into this unsettling incident on one of India's popular train routes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

