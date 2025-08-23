12-Year-Old Tanishi Krishna Shines at Asian Figure Skating Championship

In the world of figure skating, a 12-year-old prodigy from Patna, India, is making waves. Tanishi Krishna's recent participation in the Asian Figure Skating Championship held in the Philippines has spotlighted her as a significant emerging talent for India in the sport.

Her journey in figure skating began seven years ago, driven by a fascination with the sport's elegance and athleticism. Trained under the expert eye of coach Chingfeng Kou at the Taipei Arena Ice Land rink, Tanishi has mastered complex techniques. Her performance in Manila combined precision with artistic flair, earning her admiration from judges and audiences alike.

Having accumulated over a dozen international medals, Tanishi's achievements are inspiring a new generation of Indian athletes. As figure skating gains popularity in India, her accomplishments serve not only as personal triumphs but also as a source of national pride and motivation for others to follow in her footsteps.