12-Year-Old Tanishi Krishna Shines at Asian Figure Skating Championship

At 12 years old, Tanishi Krishna from Patna, India, is emerging as a top figure skating talent. Her performance at the Asian Figure Skating Championship showcased her skills and determination. Tanishi's successes are inspiring Indian athletes and raising awareness for figure skating in the nation.

Updated: 23-08-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 17:48 IST
Tanishi Krishna: India's Young Star Shines at Asian Figure Skating Championship. Image Credit: ANI

In the world of figure skating, a 12-year-old prodigy from Patna, India, is making waves. Tanishi Krishna's recent participation in the Asian Figure Skating Championship held in the Philippines has spotlighted her as a significant emerging talent for India in the sport.

Her journey in figure skating began seven years ago, driven by a fascination with the sport's elegance and athleticism. Trained under the expert eye of coach Chingfeng Kou at the Taipei Arena Ice Land rink, Tanishi has mastered complex techniques. Her performance in Manila combined precision with artistic flair, earning her admiration from judges and audiences alike.

Having accumulated over a dozen international medals, Tanishi's achievements are inspiring a new generation of Indian athletes. As figure skating gains popularity in India, her accomplishments serve not only as personal triumphs but also as a source of national pride and motivation for others to follow in her footsteps.

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

