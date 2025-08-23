Left Menu

Tragic Highway Collision in Jammu & Kashmir

A tragic car crash in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir claimed two lives, while one person was seriously injured. Simultaneously, a separate accident involving three trucks in Samba district resulted in four injuries, causing a traffic disruption along the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 23-08-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 19:01 IST
Tragic Highway Collision in Jammu & Kashmir
  • Country:
  • India

A woman and her son tragically lost their lives in a car accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday, according to officials. The husband, identified as Abdul Kabir Zargar, sustained serious injuries.

Zargar, a retired National Hydroelectric Power Corporation employee, was with his family traveling from Jammu to Kishtwar when their vehicle collided with a roadside parapet wall near Tikri on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. His wife, Shafiqa Begum, died instantly, while their 33-year-old son, Asif Kabir, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Jammu.

In a separate incident, traffic was hampered for hours on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway after a collision involving three trucks near Sidco Chowk in Samba district. Four individuals sustained injuries and were hospitalized, while the damaged vehicles were cleared to restore the traffic flow.

TRENDING

1
Tripura CM Champions Efficient Justice System at Mohanpur Court Inauguration

Tripura CM Champions Efficient Justice System at Mohanpur Court Inauguration

 India
2
Odisha Government Launches Massive Stray Dog Sterilization and Vaccination Drive

Odisha Government Launches Massive Stray Dog Sterilization and Vaccination D...

 India
3
Major Food Safety Bust Uncovers Adulterated Cheese in J&K

Major Food Safety Bust Uncovers Adulterated Cheese in J&K

 India
4
Himachal BJP Leadership Huddles at Dhumal's Hub

Himachal BJP Leadership Huddles at Dhumal's Hub

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025