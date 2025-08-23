Tragic Highway Collision in Jammu & Kashmir

A woman and her son tragically lost their lives in a car accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Saturday, according to officials. The husband, identified as Abdul Kabir Zargar, sustained serious injuries.

Zargar, a retired National Hydroelectric Power Corporation employee, was with his family traveling from Jammu to Kishtwar when their vehicle collided with a roadside parapet wall near Tikri on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. His wife, Shafiqa Begum, died instantly, while their 33-year-old son, Asif Kabir, succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Jammu.

In a separate incident, traffic was hampered for hours on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway after a collision involving three trucks near Sidco Chowk in Samba district. Four individuals sustained injuries and were hospitalized, while the damaged vehicles were cleared to restore the traffic flow.