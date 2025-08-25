Left Menu

Ashapuri Gold Secures ₹5.41 Cr Orders, Bolsters Market Position

Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited, a leading B2B jewellery manufacturer in India, has received purchase orders worth ₹5.41 crore from national retail chains. This reinforces the company's market credibility and highlights the growing demand for its Aneya Brand, a premium line featuring Polki and Diamond jewellery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-08-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 25-08-2025 10:55 IST
Ashapuri Gold Secures ₹5.41 Cr Orders, Bolsters Market Position
Ashapuri Gold Ornament Secures INR 5.41 Cr Orders from Leading National Jewellery Chains. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development, Ashapuri Gold Ornament Limited, listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange under code 542579, has announced a series of purchase orders totaling approximately ₹5.41 crore. These orders have been placed by some of India's leading national retail jewellery chains, reinforcing the company's strong market presence and trusted reputation within the organized jewellery sector.

The purchase orders pertain to the supply of gold jewellery from Ashapuri's Aneya Brand, known for its Polki and Diamond collections. The orders are slated for completion within 45 days, showcasing the company's efficient design and delivery capabilities. This achievement not only expands Ashapuri's order book but also underscores the increasing market demand for its unique and high-quality jewellery line. The Aneya brand continues to gain traction as a premium offering, attracting discerning customers who value timeless luxury and craftsmanship.

Looking forward, Ashapuri Gold remains focused on leveraging design-driven growth, fostering enduring partnerships with key retail clients, and solidifying its leadership in India's organized jewellery market. The CEO, Mr. Jenik D. Soni, emphasizes that the recent order win serves as a testament to the company's design innovation and operational strengths, furthering its ambitions for sustainable growth and enhanced market positioning in the premium jewellery segment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Appoint Advisor on Himachal's Ecological Crisis

Supreme Court to Appoint Advisor on Himachal's Ecological Crisis

 India
2
Welcure Drugs Boosts Market Liquidity with Stock Split and Bonus Issue

Welcure Drugs Boosts Market Liquidity with Stock Split and Bonus Issue

 India
3
Operation Sindoor: India's Befitting Reply to Terrorism

Operation Sindoor: India's Befitting Reply to Terrorism

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir Government Tightens Cybersecurity Measures, Bans Pen Drives

Jammu and Kashmir Government Tightens Cybersecurity Measures, Bans Pen Drive...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Community Deliberation Shifts Local Funds Toward Climate Adaptation in Indonesia

The Gambia’s Economy Rebounds, Yet Rising Debt Casts a Long Shadow on Progress

Indonesia Faces Unequal Burden as Coal Transition Threatens Jobs and Livelihoods

CBAM to Reshape Global Trade: Developing Nations Face Risks, Some See Opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025